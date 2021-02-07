HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NBA -- Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Iowa at Indiana, noon; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 2 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Duke, 4:30 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 5 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Marquette, 2 p.m.; Ohio at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, TBD
