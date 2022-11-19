LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Wapahani at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.

Cambridge City Lincoln at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Pike, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Elwood, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Rex Leavitt Invitational, 9 a.m.

Bronco Super Duals at Daleville, 9 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Taylor Invitational, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights Super Six, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson vs. Illinois College or Blackburn at Jacksonville, Illinois, TBD

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football – Indiana at Michigan State, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, noon; St. Thomas at Butler, noon; Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana-South Bend at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 5 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Quinnipiac at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

NFL – Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – East Carolina vs. Indiana State at Estero, Florida, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Tennessee State at Butler, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Football – Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

