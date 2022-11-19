HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Wapahani at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.
Cambridge City Lincoln at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Pike, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Elwood, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Rex Leavitt Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bronco Super Duals at Daleville, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Taylor Invitational, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights Super Six, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson vs. Illinois College or Blackburn at Jacksonville, Illinois, TBD
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Michigan State, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, noon; St. Thomas at Butler, noon; Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana-South Bend at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Quinnipiac at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
NFL – Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – East Carolina vs. Indiana State at Estero, Florida, 1:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Tennessee State at Butler, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Football – Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.