HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler vs. Missouri at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.; Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Western Illinois at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Farleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
ECHL — Indy Fuel at Adirondack Thunder, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Florida Gulf Coast vs. Notre Dame at Riviera Maya, Mexico, 1:30 p.m.; Lehigh vs. Ball State at Nassau, Bahamas, 4 p.m.; Indiana vs. South Carolina at St. Thomas Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.