HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Class 2A Semistate at Logansport

Lapel vs. Andrean, 10 a.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Central Noble, noon

Championship, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel at Southmont Invitational, noon

Swimming & Diving

Sectional finals at Hamilton Southeastern, 1 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Virginia, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Butler, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, noon; Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.

