HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Class 2A Semistate at Logansport
Lapel vs. Andrean, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Central Noble, noon
Championship, 8 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Southmont Invitational, noon
Swimming & Diving
Sectional finals at Hamilton Southeastern, 1 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Virginia, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Butler, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, noon; Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.