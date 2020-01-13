HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Seton Hall at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, 8 p.m.
ECHL — Florida Everblades at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.