HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Anderson, Yorktown at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Mount Vernon at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Seton Catholic, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 6 p.m.
Tipton at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
DePauw at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Indiana Tech at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Albion at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Western Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 p.m.; Oregon State Beavers at Purdue Boilermakers, 7 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Illinois State Redbirds, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.