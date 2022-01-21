HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at West Lafayette Harrison, 8 p.m.
Frankton at Blackford, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Frankton at Blackford, 6 p.m.
Shortridge at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
McCutcheon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Track & Field (Men/Women)
Larry Cole Invitational at Ada, Ohio, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.
