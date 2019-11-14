HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Frankton at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Union at Shenandoah, 6:30 p.m.
Lapel at Scecina, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Purdue at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.; Michigan State at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at South Carolina Stingrays, 6:05 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Chicago State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.; Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana at Penn State, noon; Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Central Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Indiana State, 4:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Jackson State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Western Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Eastern Kentucky at Butler, 6 p.m.
