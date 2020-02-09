HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Marquette, noon; Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Iowa at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 3 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 3 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Penn State at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.; Northern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.
