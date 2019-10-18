HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Eastbrook at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Volleyball
Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
No events scheduled
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Purdue at Iowa, noon; Toledo at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:05 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
