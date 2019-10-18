LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Eastbrook at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Volleyball

Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

No events scheduled

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Purdue at Iowa, noon; Toledo at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:05 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

