HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Wapahani at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Softball
Rushville at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Center Grove at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Softball
Wittenberg at Anderson (DH), noon
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Morehead State at Butler, 3 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 8:37 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.
