LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Wapahani at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Softball

Rushville at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Center Grove at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Softball

Wittenberg at Anderson (DH), noon

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Morehead State at Butler, 3 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 8:37 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video