HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Elwood at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Irvington Prep at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Park Tudor, 5:30 p.m.
Tri at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Alexandria at Delta, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 5 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Morristown, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Daleville at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah, Union at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep, Blue River Valley at Union City, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Anderson at Bluffton, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at Rose-Hulman (DH), 5:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NBA -- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.