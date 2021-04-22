LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Elwood at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Irvington Prep at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Park Tudor, 5:30 p.m.

Tri at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.

Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Alexandria at Delta, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 5 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Morristown, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Daleville at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah, Union at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep, Blue River Valley at Union City, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Bluffton, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at Rose-Hulman (DH), 5:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

NBA -- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video