coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS Swimming & Diving
Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY Basketball (Women)
Spalding at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD Monday
NBA — Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Penn State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Fairfield at Indiana, 7 p.m.
