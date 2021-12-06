LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS Swimming & Diving

Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY Basketball (Women)

Spalding at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD Monday

NBA — Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Penn State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA — New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Fairfield at Indiana, 7 p.m.

