HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Southwood, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Taylor, 5:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Cowan at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Wapahani at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Greenwood Christian at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Anderson Prep at Northeastern Invitational, 5 p.m.

Grant 4 at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Tipton Invitational, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Park Tudor Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Zionsville Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Anderson at New Castle Invitational, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Earlham (DH), 2 p.m.

Golf (Men)

HCAC Championships at Harrison, Ohio

Track & Field

HCAC Outdoor Championships at Hanover, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

USL – Hartford Athletic at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

WNBA preseason – Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 2:08 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.

WNBA preseason – Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 2 p.m.

