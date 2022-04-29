HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Southwood, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Taylor, 5:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Cowan at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Wapahani at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Greenwood Christian at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Anderson Prep at Northeastern Invitational, 5 p.m.
Grant 4 at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Tipton Invitational, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Park Tudor Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Zionsville Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Anderson at New Castle Invitational, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Anderson at Earlham (DH), 2 p.m.
Golf (Men)
HCAC Championships at Harrison, Ohio
Track & Field
HCAC Outdoor Championships at Hanover, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
USL – Hartford Athletic at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA preseason – Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 2:08 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.
WNBA preseason – Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 2 p.m.