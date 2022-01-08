LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.

Henry County Boys Basketball Tournament

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 8 p.m.

Henry County Girls Basketball Tournament

Championship game at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament

at Pendleton Heights

Lapel vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

at Anderson

Elwood vs. Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep vs. Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

NCC swimming championships at Purdue, 9 a.m.

Carroll, Eastern at Elwood, 10 a.m.

Liberty Christian at PAAC championships, noon

Wrestling

Alexandria at Maconaquah, 9 a.m.

Daleville at Team State Championships at Martinsville, 9 a.m.

Lapel at Guerin Catholic invite, 9 a.m.

Anderson at NCC Duals, 10 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Franklin at Anderson, 3 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Franklin at Anderson, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.

NBA – Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, noon;

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 1 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.

