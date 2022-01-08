HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.
Henry County Boys Basketball Tournament
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 8 p.m.
Henry County Girls Basketball Tournament
Championship game at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
at Pendleton Heights
Lapel vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
at Anderson
Elwood vs. Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep vs. Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
NCC swimming championships at Purdue, 9 a.m.
Carroll, Eastern at Elwood, 10 a.m.
Liberty Christian at PAAC championships, noon
Wrestling
Alexandria at Maconaquah, 9 a.m.
Daleville at Team State Championships at Martinsville, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Guerin Catholic invite, 9 a.m.
Anderson at NCC Duals, 10 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Franklin at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Franklin at Anderson, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA – Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, noon;
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 1 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.