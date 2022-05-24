HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria, Elwood at Wapahani, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Blackford, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Sectionals
Class 4A at Pendleton Heights
Anderson vs. Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Lapel
Winchester vs. Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Daleville
Daleville vs. Tri-Central, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Regionals
at Marion
Mississinewa vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Jamison Geoffreys (Anderson) vs. TBD, TBD
at Lawrence North
Abby Cruser (PH) vs. Eastern Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Girls)
Regionals
Alexandria, Frankton at Marion, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 6 p.m.
Anderson, Daleville, Pendleton Heights at Ben Davis, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 12:07 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints (DH), 6:07 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
Friday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.