HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria, Elwood at Wapahani, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Blackford, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Sectionals

Class 4A at Pendleton Heights

Anderson vs. Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Lapel

Winchester vs. Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Daleville

Daleville vs. Tri-Central, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Regionals

at Marion

Mississinewa vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Jamison Geoffreys (Anderson) vs. TBD, TBD

at Lawrence North

Abby Cruser (PH) vs. Eastern Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Girls)

Regionals

Alexandria, Frankton at Marion, 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 6 p.m.

Anderson, Daleville, Pendleton Heights at Ben Davis, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 12:07 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints (DH), 6:07 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

Friday

MLB – San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

