HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Sectionals
Alexandria, Anderson, APA, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 10 a.m.
Daleville at Delta, 10 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Marion, 10:30 a.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Sectional
at Anderson Prep
Liberty Christian vs. Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson vs. West Lafayette Harrison at Muncie Central, 10 a.m.
Alexandria at Union County, 10:30 a.m.
Grant Four at Madison-Grant, noon
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
No events scheduled
