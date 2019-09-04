HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf
Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Mount Vernon at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at St. Mary’s College, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
USL — New York Red Bulls II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Vanderbilt at Purdue, noon; Fordham at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Charleston Battery, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.