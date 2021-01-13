HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Carmel at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m.
Thursday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Purdue, 4 p.m.; Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 4 p.m.; Buffalo at Ball State, 5 p.m.
