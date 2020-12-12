LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Tipton at Shenandoah, 1:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at University, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Tri, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson Prep at Cowan, 12:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 1 p.m.

New Castle at Lapel, 1:30 p.m.

Anderson at West Lafayette Harrison, 2:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Eastern Hancock Invitational, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville Relays, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria, Muncie Central, Purdue Polytechnic at Pendleton Heights, 8:30 a.m.

Anderson, Frankton at Union City Invitational, 9 a.m.

Pike at Daleville, 10 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Western Michigan at Ball State, noon

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Kentucky, noon; Illinois State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- North Alabama at Indiana, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Monday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video