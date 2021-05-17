HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Wes-Del at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Elwood at Western, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Anderson at NCC Championships, 10 a.m.
Alexandria, Eastbrook at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Elwood at Taylor, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Park Tudor, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Anderson at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Jay County, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- San Franciso Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
NBA Play-in Tournament -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 6:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
