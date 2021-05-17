LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Wes-Del at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Western, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Anderson at NCC Championships, 10 a.m.

Alexandria, Eastbrook at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Cardinal Ritter at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Taylor, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Park Tudor, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Anderson at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Jay County, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- San Franciso Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

NBA Play-in Tournament -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 6:30 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

