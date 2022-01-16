HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Carolina at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Illinois, noon; Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Michigan State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.