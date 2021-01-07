HIGH SCHOOLS
Henry County Boys Basketball Tournament
at Tri
Knightstown vs. Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Blue River Valley vs. Tri, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
Semifinals at Pendleton Heights
Frankton vs. Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson vs. Lapel, 8 p.m.
Consolation at Alexandria
Elwood vs. Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Blackford at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Frankton at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant, Marion at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, noon; Butler at St. John’s, 2 p.m.
NFL Playoffs -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Maryland, noon; Wisconsin at Indiana, 4 p.m.
