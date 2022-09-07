HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Tipton at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria, Eastbrook at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Delta at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Union City, 7 p.m.
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Tri, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Tennis (Men)
Illinois College at Anderson, noon
Lourdes at Anderson, 4 p.m.
Tennis (Women)
Illinois College at Anderson, noon
Lourdes at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Olivet at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers (DH), 6 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Friday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Football – Western Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 4 p.m.; Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.; Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
USL – Birmingham Legion FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.