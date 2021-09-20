LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Sectional

Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at Harbour Trees, 9 a.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Irvington Prep at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Alexandria at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Eastern at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Irvington Prep, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 6 p.m.

Wapahani at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 2, 6:10 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.

