coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Sectional
Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at Harbour Trees, 9 a.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Irvington Prep at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Eastern at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Irvington Prep, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 6 p.m.
Wapahani at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.
Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 2, 6:10 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.
Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.