No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- North Alabama at Indiana, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.; Ohio State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

