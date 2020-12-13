HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- North Alabama at Indiana, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.; Ohio State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
