HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Riverside at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Florida at Butler, noon; IUPUI at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Kentucky at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; North Florida at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Kent State at Purdue, noon; Akron at Butler, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

