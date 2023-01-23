coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS Basketball (Girls)
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
North Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, 8:30 p.m.; Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Florida State at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.