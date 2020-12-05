LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Northside at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Norwell at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, noon

Union County at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Tipton Invitational, 9 a.m.

Anderson at Noblesville Invitational, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Frankton, Pendleton Heigths at New Castle Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Lapel at Maconaquah Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Anderson at Hagerstown Invitational, 9 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Ball State at Central Michigan, 2 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- UIC at Ball State, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, noon; Ball State at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indianapolis at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- IUPUI at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Valparaiso at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Miami (Florida), 5 p.m.; Truman State at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video