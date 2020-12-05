HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne Northside at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Norwell at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, noon
Union County at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Tipton Invitational, 9 a.m.
Anderson at Noblesville Invitational, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Frankton, Pendleton Heigths at New Castle Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Lapel at Maconaquah Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Anderson at Hagerstown Invitational, 9 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Ball State at Central Michigan, 2 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- UIC at Ball State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, noon; Ball State at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indianapolis at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- IUPUI at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Valparaiso at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Miami (Florida), 5 p.m.; Truman State at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.