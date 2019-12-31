LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Rutgers, 3 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, 4 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

No events scheduled

Thursday

NBA -- Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Tennessee vs. Indiana at Jacksonville, Fla., 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Toledo at Ball State, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

