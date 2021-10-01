HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
State finals at Prairie View, 8:30 a.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Sectionals
At Anderson
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
At Mount Vernon
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
At New Castle
Championship, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Liberty Christian at Bethesda Christian, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Cross Country
Anderson at Huntington Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs, noon; Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers, noon; Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at South Dakota Coyotes, 3 p.m.; Army Black Knights at Ball State Cardinals, 5 p.m.; Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 3:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
