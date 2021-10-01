LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

State finals at Prairie View, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Sectionals

At Anderson

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

At Mount Vernon

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

At New Castle

Championship, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Liberty Christian at Bethesda Christian, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Cross Country

Anderson at Huntington Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs, noon; Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers, noon; Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at South Dakota Coyotes, 3 p.m.; Army Black Knights at Ball State Cardinals, 5 p.m.; Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 3:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

