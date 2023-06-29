LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m.; Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m.
Friday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7:15 p.m.
MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds, 5:10 p.m.; New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
USL W League – St. Charles FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Saturday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7:15 p.m.
MLB – San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
USL Championship – San Diego Loyal SC at Indy Eleven, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1:05 p.m.
MLB – San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; New York Yankees, 2:15 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.
WNBA – Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.