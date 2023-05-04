HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Centerville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Daleville vs. Muncie Burris at McColloch Park, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Eastbrook at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Frankton at Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Eastbrook at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Knightstown at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Madison-Grant at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Winchester, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Lapel, Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Friday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 5:05 p.m.
MLB – Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Loudon United FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 2:05 p.m.
MLB – Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.
WNBA Preseason – Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 6 p.m.