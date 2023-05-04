LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Centerville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Daleville vs. Muncie Burris at McColloch Park, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Frankton at Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Knightstown at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Winchester, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Lapel, Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Friday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 5:05 p.m.

MLB – Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Loudon United FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 2:05 p.m.

MLB – Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

WNBA Preseason – Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 6 p.m.

