HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Indianapolis Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving (Girls)

Sectional prelims at Fishers, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- DePaul at Butler, noon; Toledo at Ball State, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Iowa at Indiana, noon; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 3 p.m.

