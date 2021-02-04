HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Indianapolis Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving (Girls)
Sectional prelims at Fishers, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- DePaul at Butler, noon; Toledo at Ball State, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Iowa at Indiana, noon; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 3 p.m.
