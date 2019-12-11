HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Cambridge City Lincoln at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Tipton at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- DePaul at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m.
Thursday
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Indiana, 8 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern at Butler, noon; UCLA at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
