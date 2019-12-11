LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Cambridge City Lincoln at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Tipton at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- DePaul at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m.

Thursday

ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Indiana, 8 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern at Butler, noon; UCLA at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

