HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Knightstown, Lapel, Union City at Centerville, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Toledo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
