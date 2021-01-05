LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Knightstown, Lapel, Union City at Centerville, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Toledo at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

