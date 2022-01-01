LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Bluffton, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football – Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame at Glendale, Arizona, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 3 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, 2 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 3 p.m.

NFL – Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.

