HIGH SCHOOLS

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.

Elwoood at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 11 a.m.

Anderson at Kokomo, noon

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 1:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Daleville, 2 p.m.

Elwood at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue vs. Florida State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 11 a.m.; Indiana State at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Oregon State at Daytona Beach, Florida, 7 p.m.; Miami (Fla.) vs. Indiana at Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. St. Joseph’s at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.; Butler at IUPUI, 3:30 p.m.

NFL -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Saginaw Valley at Butler, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

