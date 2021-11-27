HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.
Elwoood at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 11 a.m.
Anderson at Kokomo, noon
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 1:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Daleville, 2 p.m.
Elwood at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue vs. Florida State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 11 a.m.; Indiana State at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Oregon State at Daytona Beach, Florida, 7 p.m.; Miami (Fla.) vs. Indiana at Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. St. Joseph’s at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.; Butler at IUPUI, 3:30 p.m.
NFL -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Saginaw Valley at Butler, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
