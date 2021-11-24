HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys Basketball
Frankton at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Alexandria at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA -- Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler vs. Notre Dame/Chaminade at Las Vegas, TBD; Notre Dame vs. Butler/Texas A&M at Las Vegas, TBD
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Stanford vs. Indiana at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.; Purdue vs. West Virginia at St. Petersburg, Florida, 5 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue vs. Florida State/BYU at St. Petersburg, Florida, TBD; Indiana State at Jacksonville State, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Daytona Beach, Florida, 4:30 p.m.; Ball State vs. Texas Tech at Katy, Texas, 5 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Oregon State at Daytona Beach, Florida, 7 p.m.; Miami (Fla.) vs. Indiana at Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.
