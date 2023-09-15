LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Lapel at North Decatur, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Park Tudor, 7 p.m.

West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Asbury, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Berea at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Stetson at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State at Western Kentucky, noon; Butler vs. Cincinnati at Dayton, Ohio, 2 p.m.; IUPUI at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Southern California at Purdue, 8 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

USL Championship – Indy Eleven at New Mexico United, 9 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Jacksonville at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State vs. East Tennessee State at Bowling Green, Kentucky, noon; Indiana vs. Florida International at Coral Gables, Florida, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football – Louisville vs. Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon; Indiana State at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Central Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Volleyball – Notre Dame at Toledo, 1 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:10 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 3:05 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Trending Video