HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Lapel at North Decatur, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Park Tudor, 7 p.m.
West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Asbury, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Berea at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Stetson at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State at Western Kentucky, noon; Butler vs. Cincinnati at Dayton, Ohio, 2 p.m.; IUPUI at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Southern California at Purdue, 8 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
USL Championship – Indy Eleven at New Mexico United, 9 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Jacksonville at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State vs. East Tennessee State at Bowling Green, Kentucky, noon; Indiana vs. Florida International at Coral Gables, Florida, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Louisville vs. Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon; Indiana State at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Central Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Volleyball – Notre Dame at Toledo, 1 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:10 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.