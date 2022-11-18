HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Medora, 6:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson vs. Wisconsin-Lutheran at Jacksonville, Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.; Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Michigan State, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, noon; St. Thomas at Butler, noon; Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana-South Bend at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Quinnipiac at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
NFL – Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – East Carolina vs. Indiana State at Estero, Florida, 1:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Tennessee State at Butler, 7 p.m.