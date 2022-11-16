HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Women)
Ohio Northern at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Southern Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Ball State at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday
ECHL – Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; North Dakota State at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Bowling Green at Indiana, 7 p.m.; SIU-Edwardsville at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.; Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Michigan State, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, noon; St. Thomas at Butler, noon; Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana-South Bend at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.