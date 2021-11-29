coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lapel at Anderson, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Saginaw Valley at Butler, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL — Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA — Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Western Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Chicago State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
