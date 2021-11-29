LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lapel at Anderson, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Saginaw Valley at Butler, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL — Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA — Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Western Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Chicago State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

