HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Daleville, Tri at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
Blue River Valley, Muncie Central at Elwood, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA -- Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 4 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 5:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty at Bradenton, Florida, 6 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
NBA -- Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, TBD
