Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
Basketball (Girls)
Fishers at Frankton, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Grant 4 at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Delta at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Southern Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Southeast Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Providence at Butler, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
