coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Union at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 8 p.m.; Butler at DePaul, 9 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Loyola (Ill.), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
