HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
City Meet at Davis Park, 5:15 p.m.
Delaware County meet, 6 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Heritage Christian, Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge City Lincoln, Rushville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Elwood, Frankton at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Marion at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Randolph Southern, 6 p.m.
Eastbrook at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at FC Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.
