HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

City Meet at Davis Park, 5:15 p.m.

Delaware County meet, 6 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Heritage Christian, Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge City Lincoln, Rushville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Elwood, Frankton at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 5:45 p.m.

Marion at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Daleville at Randolph Southern, 6 p.m.

Eastbrook at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at FC Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.

