Coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
Basketball (Boys)
Taylor at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Basketball (Boys)
Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Frankton at Tipton, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Western Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Miami (Florida), 5 p.m.; Truman State at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Indiana at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Buffalo at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Ohio State, 4 p.m.
