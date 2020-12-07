LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Monday

Basketball (Boys)

Taylor at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Basketball (Boys)

Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Frankton at Tipton, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Western Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Miami (Florida), 5 p.m.; Truman State at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Indiana at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Buffalo at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Ohio State, 4 p.m.

