HIGH SCHOOLS
Delaware County Boys Basketball Tournament
At Delta
Daleville vs. Delta, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Elwood at Hamilton Heights, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Daleville, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Defiance at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA – Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.; Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.
