LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Delaware County Boys Basketball Tournament

At Delta

Daleville vs. Delta, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Elwood at Hamilton Heights, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Daleville, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Defiance at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA – Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.; Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video