HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

McCutcheon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Elwood, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Daleville at Union, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Elwood, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Jacksonville Icemen at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Belmont at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Jacksonville Icemen at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, noon; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 2 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 4:30 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State at Purdue, 12:15 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Murray State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue at Ohio State, 1 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.; Rutgers at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 3 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

